Monica on Ariana Grande’s The Boy Is Mine Remix: “A Blessing to Reconnect with Brandy”

Ariana Grande’s The Boy Is Mine—a reimagining of Monica and Brandy’s 1998 R&B classic—has become a standout moment from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. But the excitement didn’t stop there. The remix brought both Monica and Brandy back into the fold, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Monica described the experience as “nothing short of a blessing”, highlighting the joy of reconnecting with Brandy. “She and I had not seen each other for many years, so it gave us the opportunity to talk—not just about the song, but life as a whole,” she told People.

She also praised Ariana Grande for her dedication to the project, saying the pop star frequently connected with them over FaceTime and calls during production. Monica appreciated how Grande put her own spin on the track while incorporating nostalgic elements from the original: “She didn’t try to remake it the way Brandy and I did. She created something that’s her own.”

As for the Grammy nod? Monica admitted she was “shocked but filled with gratitude” over the recognition. With such a powerful collaboration, it’s no wonder The Boy Is Mine is making waves once again.