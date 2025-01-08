Mogwai Release Playful New Single “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”

Mogwai Drop Playful New Single “Fanzine Made Of Flesh”

Scottish post-rock icons Mogwai have released a brand-new single, “Fanzine Made Of Flesh,” the latest glimpse into their upcoming 11th studio album, “The Bad Fire,” set for release on January 24 via Rock Action.

About the Track

Frontman Stuart Braithwaite shared insights into the song’s creation:

“It was written in Brooklyn while I was staying at Alex Kapranos’ [Franz Ferdinand] house in fall 2023. To me, it sounds like a cross between ABBA, Swervedriver, and Kraftwerk—although that might sound ridiculous. Originally, it had straightforward vocals, but on the last day of recording, we decided to encode them. It’s quite different, and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

Official Music Video

The track is accompanied by a visually captivating official music video directed by Agnes Haus, who described it as:

“A trailer for a pseudo-film with a tangled plot you’ll never quite understand. I embraced the fact that I couldn’t make out the lyrics and didn’t want to know the origin of the title. It’s up to the viewer to piece it all together. I imagined it could be a full-length film with vague horror vibes, emotional undertones, and nods to weird ’90s art films with a non-binary autobiographical twist—without being overtly obvious.”

The Bad Fire: What to Expect

Following their critically acclaimed 2021 album “As The Love Continues,” Mogwai’s upcoming LP “The Bad Fire” promises an adventurous and deeply atmospheric soundscape. It will also feature the 2024 singles “God Gets You Back” and “Lion Rumpus.”

The album was produced by Grammy-winning John Congleton (known for his work with St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, and John Grant) at Chem19 Studios in Blantyre, Scotland.

Release Details

“The Bad Fire” arrives on January 24, 2025. For now, dive into the unique and playful world of “Fanzine Made Of Flesh” and check out its striking music video.

Watch the official video above.

