Mogwai Announces 2024-2025 World Tour and Releases New Single “God Gets You Back”
Mogwai, the legendary post-rock band, is back with their first new song in over two years, God Gets You Back. The single marks an exciting chapter for the band, coinciding with the announcement of their 2024-2025 world tour. The band also premiered their documentary, Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound, directed by longtime collaborator Antony Crook.
God Gets You Back is produced by John Congleton, with lyrics created by an unlikely contributor—guitarist Barry Burns’ seven-year-old daughter. Burns shared that after hitting a creative block, he asked his daughter for help with the lyrics, resulting in the unique and heartfelt melody fans can now hear.
The official video, directed by Hand Held Cine Club, captures the essence of the band’s atmospheric sound, continuing their tradition of creating evocative visual and musical experiences.
The highly anticipated 2024-2025 world tour kicks off on February 4, 2025, in Amsterdam, with stops across Europe, Asia, and North America. Highlights include performances in cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Toronto. The tour will wrap up in Dallas on May 4, 2025.
The band’s most recent album, As the Love Continues (2021), received critical acclaim, and fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next. Additionally, their documentary Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound offers a deep dive into the band’s journey and premiered at SXSW earlier this year, giving audiences a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the group’s musical evolution.
With new music, a global tour, and a documentary in tow, Mogwai is ready to captivate their audience once again.
Full 2024-2025 Tour Dates:
4 Feb – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
6 Feb – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36
7 Feb – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
8 Feb – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
9 Feb – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
11 Feb – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
12 Feb – Leipzig, Germany – Taubchenthal
14 Feb – Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij
15 Feb – Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort
17 Feb – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
18 Feb – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
19 Feb – Paris, France – Casino De Paris
20 Feb – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
22 Feb – Leeds, England – O2 Academy
23 Feb – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall
8 Mar – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space
11 Mar – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
12 Mar – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Shinjuku
14 Mar – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei
7 Apr – Washington, USA – 9:30 Club
8 Apr – Philadelphia, US – Theatre Of Living Arts
10 Apr – Brooklyn, New York City – Brooklyn Steel
11 Apr – Boston, USA – Paradise Rock Club
13 Apr – Montreal, Canada – Beanfield Theatre
14 Apr – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall
16 Apr – Detroit, USA – Saint Andrew’s Hall
17 Apr – Chicago, USA – The Metro
18 Apr – Minneapolis, USA – Varsity Theatre
20 Apr – Denver, USA – Ogden Theatre
22 Apr – Salt Lake City, USA – Commonwealth Room
24 Apr – Vancouver, USA – The Commodore Ballroom
25 Apr – Seattle, USA – The Showbox
26 Apr – Portland, USA – Roseland Theatre
28 Apr – San Francisco USA – The Regency Ballroom
29 Apr – Los Angeles, USA – The Bellwether
30 Apr – Phoenix, USA – Van Buren
3 May – Austin, USA – Emo’s
4 May – Dallas, USA – The Echo Lounge