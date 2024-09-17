Mogwai Announces 2024-2025 World Tour and Releases New Single “God Gets You Back”

Mogwai, the legendary post-rock band, is back with their first new song in over two years, God Gets You Back. The single marks an exciting chapter for the band, coinciding with the announcement of their 2024-2025 world tour. The band also premiered their documentary, Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound, directed by longtime collaborator Antony Crook.

God Gets You Back is produced by John Congleton, with lyrics created by an unlikely contributor—guitarist Barry Burns’ seven-year-old daughter. Burns shared that after hitting a creative block, he asked his daughter for help with the lyrics, resulting in the unique and heartfelt melody fans can now hear.

The official video, directed by Hand Held Cine Club, captures the essence of the band’s atmospheric sound, continuing their tradition of creating evocative visual and musical experiences.

The highly anticipated 2024-2025 world tour kicks off on February 4, 2025, in Amsterdam, with stops across Europe, Asia, and North America. Highlights include performances in cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Toronto. The tour will wrap up in Dallas on May 4, 2025.

The band’s most recent album, As the Love Continues (2021), received critical acclaim, and fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next. Additionally, their documentary Mogwai: If the Stars Had a Sound offers a deep dive into the band’s journey and premiered at SXSW earlier this year, giving audiences a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the group’s musical evolution.

With new music, a global tour, and a documentary in tow, Mogwai is ready to captivate their audience once again.

Full 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

4 Feb – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

6 Feb – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36

7 Feb – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

8 Feb – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

9 Feb – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

11 Feb – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast

12 Feb – Leipzig, Germany – Taubchenthal

14 Feb – Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij

15 Feb – Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

17 Feb – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

18 Feb – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

19 Feb – Paris, France – Casino De Paris

20 Feb – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

22 Feb – Leeds, England – O2 Academy

23 Feb – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

8 Mar – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space

11 Mar – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

12 Mar – Tokyo, Japan – Zepp Shinjuku

14 Mar – Taipei, Taiwan – Zepp New Taipei

7 Apr – Washington, USA – 9:30 Club

8 Apr – Philadelphia, US – Theatre Of Living Arts

10 Apr – Brooklyn, New York City – Brooklyn Steel

11 Apr – Boston, USA – Paradise Rock Club

13 Apr – Montreal, Canada – Beanfield Theatre

14 Apr – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

16 Apr – Detroit, USA – Saint Andrew’s Hall

17 Apr – Chicago, USA – The Metro

18 Apr – Minneapolis, USA – Varsity Theatre

20 Apr – Denver, USA – Ogden Theatre

22 Apr – Salt Lake City, USA – Commonwealth Room

24 Apr – Vancouver, USA – The Commodore Ballroom

25 Apr – Seattle, USA – The Showbox

26 Apr – Portland, USA – Roseland Theatre

28 Apr – San Francisco USA – The Regency Ballroom

29 Apr – Los Angeles, USA – The Bellwether

30 Apr – Phoenix, USA – Van Buren

3 May – Austin, USA – Emo’s

4 May – Dallas, USA – The Echo Lounge