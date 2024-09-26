MJ Lenderman & the Wind Make Late-Night TV Debut with “Wristwatch” on The Tonight Show

Last night, MJ Lenderman & the Wind made an impressive late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing their standout single “Wristwatch” from the newly released album Manning Fireworks. Lenderman, best known for his role as the guitarist in the band Wednesday, took the stage with full-band energy, joined by his Wednesday bandmate Karly Hartzman, who provided backup vocals and tambourine for the performance. You can watch the captivating performance below.

Manning Fireworks marks Lenderman’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s Boat Songs, which gained significant acclaim in indie circles. Released earlier this month, Manning Fireworks delivers a blend of introspective lyrics, raw emotion, and dynamic instrumentals. “Wristwatch” is the album’s fourth single, following “Rudolph,” “She’s Leaving You,” and “Joker Lips,” and captures Lenderman’s signature style, weaving alt-country, indie rock, and folk influences.

This autumn, Lenderman is hitting the road to promote Manning Fireworks with a full-scale tour that spans both North America and Europe. The tour kicks off on October 3 in Atlanta and will carry through to next spring, with a final show in Brooklyn at the end of April. Opening acts for select dates include Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Hollow Hand, and Wild Pink, among others.

In addition to his solo success, Lenderman has established himself as a sought-after collaborator, working with artists like Waxahatchee and Kevin Abstract. His late-night debut on The Tonight Show is a major milestone in what has been a breakout year for the North Carolina singer-songwriter. Catch him on tour or stream Manning Fireworks to experience the latest chapter in MJ Lenderman’s evolving artistry.