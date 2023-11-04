Missy Elliott Makes History at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction and Electrifying Performance

Missy Elliott, the groundbreaking hip-hop artist, cemented her legacy at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, making history as the first female hip-hop artist to be honored with this prestigious recognition.

Elliott’s induction was the highlight of Friday night’s ceremony, where she also delivered a show-stopping performance, treating the audience to a medley of her iconic hits, including “Get Ur Freak On,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control.” The electrifying performance featured a dazzling ensemble of dancers dressed in gold, adding an extra layer of spectacle to the moment. Notably, this performance marked the first time Missy Elliott’s mother had the opportunity to witness her daughter perform live.

Queen Latifah had the honor of inducting the Virginia-born rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a momentous achievement that Elliott earned in her first year of eligibility. Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott had previously shared the stage earlier this year during a sprawling 50th-anniversary tribute to hip-hop at the Grammys, showcasing the enduring impact of their contributions to the genre.

Missy Elliott’s accolades have been piling up over the years. In 2022, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, named a street in her honor. These accolades are a testament to her significant influence and trailblazing career.

During her acceptance speech, Missy Elliott expressed her gratitude and marveled at the music royalty who were inducted alongside her or were in the audience. She highlighted the profound impact of music on people worldwide and acknowledged her predecessors in the female hip-hop genre, such as Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Roxane Shante, and others, whose contributions paved the way for her own success. Elliott paid tribute to those who inspired her and credited them with helping her reach the pinnacle of her career.

Elliott also took a moment to thank her mother, who was present at the ceremony despite Missy’s previous concerns about her explicit lyrics. In a touching tribute, she acknowledged the significance of this night and her mother’s understanding and support throughout her career.

To conclude the evening, Missy Elliott wowed the audience with her mesmerizing performance, celebrating her legendary status as an artist and her enduring impact on the world of music.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class featured a remarkable lineup, including other distinguished inductees like Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, DJ Kool Herc, and The Spinners. Missy Elliott’s induction marked a historic moment that celebrated her as a trailblazer and pioneer in the world of hip-hop and music as a whole.

Get ur freak on! @MissyElliott makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/ETFnNyqw0N — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023