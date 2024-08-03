Mike WiLL Made-It Teams Up with Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne for New Single “High3r” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Renowned Atlanta rap producer Mike WiLL Made-It is making waves once again with the release of his new single “High3r,” featuring the talents of Southern rap stars Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne. This track comes on the heels of his successful “Dirty Nachos” mixtape collaboration with Chief Keef and a high-profile appearance on the cover of Forbes.

“High3r” is a masterful blend of Mike WiLL’s signature production style, marked by smooth beats and intricate sound layers. The track features a dazed, expansive melody, with both Lil Yachty and Lil Wayne adopting a melodic singsong mode that showcases their distinct styles. The collaboration highlights the innovative and catchy nature of the track, setting it apart in today’s music landscape.

Lil Yachty, fresh off his recent collaboration with Ian on “Hate Me,” handles the chorus and first verse of “High3r” with his effortlessly fluid flow. Lil Wayne, continuing to assert his dominance in the rap scene with recent features alongside DJ Premier and Cordae, delivers an impressive second verse, maintaining a single rhyme scheme for the majority of it. His lines, such as “I’m in my zone, I’m wired / I wanna take you higher,” exemplify his lyrical prowess.

The release of “High3r” also serves as the first single from Mike WiLL Made-It’s forthcoming studio album, “Reset,” his first in nearly a decade since the 2017 release of “Ransom 2.” The producer has tapped into his star-studded circle of collaborators, with Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty contributing to this highly anticipated track.

For fans eager to dive into this new release, “High3r” is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. The track promises to be just a taste of what’s to come from Mike WiLL Made-It as he continues to push the boundaries of rap and hip-hop production.

Stay tuned for more updates on "Reset"

