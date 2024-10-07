Michael Stipe and Jason Isbell Rally Pennsylvania Voters with R.E.M. Classics at Kamala Harris Event

On Friday, October 4th, music legends Michael Stipe and Jason Isbell united in Pittsburgh for a powerful Get Out the Vote concert supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming 2024 U.S. elections. The event, held at Schenley Plaza, featured standout performances from both artists, with Stipe revisiting R.E.M.’s iconic hits “The One I Love” and “Driver 8.” It marked the first time Stipe had performed these classics live in over 16 years.

Stipe and Isbell were introduced to the stage by Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, who aimed to rally voters in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state. The concert arrived just days after the October 1st vice-presidential debate between Walz and JD Vance, and as Election Day (November 5) looms closer.

In addition to the R.E.M. classics, Isbell performed fan favorites from his own catalog, including “Traveling Alone” and “Hope the High Road.” Both artists have been outspoken supporters of Harris, with Isbell previously performing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Other major names in music, such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and P!nk, have also rallied behind the Democratic presidential campaign.

With less than a month until Election Day, Stipe and Isbell’s joint performance served as both a musical celebration and a call to action, urging voters to make their voices heard in the battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan.