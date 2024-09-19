Metallica Extends M72 World Tour into 2025 with North American Dates

Metallica is back and ready to hit the road for another year with the extension of their monumental M72 World Tour. Announced on September 19th, the 2025 North American leg of the tour will feature 21 new shows across major cities, continuing the band’s relentless schedule. This leg of the tour will begin on April 12, 2025, at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas and conclude with a pair of massive performances at Denver’s Empower Field on June 27 and 29.

A Tour Unlike Any Other

Having already played to more than three million fans since the M72 World Tour kicked off in 2023, Metallica is taking the concert experience to the next level with their signature No Repeat Weekends. Each two-night stand will feature unique setlists and a different set of support acts, ensuring fans get a fresh experience at every show.

- Advertisement -

Joining Metallica on select dates are Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies (featuring Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo’s former band), Limp Bizkit, and Ice Nine Kills. This powerhouse lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable night of hard-hitting rock and metal, making these 2025 dates a must-see for fans of all ages.

M72 World Tour Continues to Make History

The M72 World Tour originally launched in 2023 alongside the release of Metallica’s latest studio album, 72 Seasons. Since then, it has traversed the globe, with the band playing major stadiums and festivals worldwide. Metallica’s commitment to innovation is on full display during this tour, with their unique stage setups, state-of-the-art production, and multi-night performances creating a festival-like atmosphere at every venue.

In a nod to their Bay Area roots, Metallica will also perform two special hometown shows at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on June 20 and 22, marking their first-ever performances at the venue. For long-time fans, this will be an opportunity to see the legendary band on their home turf.

Giving Back Through Music

True to their long-standing commitment to philanthropy, Metallica will continue donating a portion of every ticket sold through their All Within My Hands Foundation. This charitable initiative focuses on combatting hunger, supporting workforce education, and providing essential community services. Through their music, Metallica is not only entertaining millions but also making a tangible impact in local communities.

How to Secure Tickets

- Advertisement -

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows will go on sale starting September 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with a fan presale beginning September 23. Fans can opt for two-night tickets to experience the full No Repeat Weekend or purchase single-night tickets for individual shows. Given the enormous demand from previous legs of the tour, securing tickets early will be crucial.

Whether you’ve been following Metallica since their early days or discovered their music more recently, the 2025 North American leg of the M72 World Tour promises a one-of-a-kind live experience that will be talked about for years to come.

Metallica M72 2025 North American shows :

04-12 Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

04-19 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome *

04-24 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre *

04-26 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre +

05-01 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium *

05-03 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium +

05-07 Blacksburg, VA – Lane Stadium *

05-09 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05-11 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

05-23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field +

05-25 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field *

05-28 Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium *

05-31 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium *

06-03 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06-06 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium +

06-08 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium *

06-14 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium *

06-20 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +

06-22 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium *

06-27 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High +

06-29 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High *

* with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies

+ with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills