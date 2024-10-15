Metallica and Linkin Park to Headline Sick New World 2025 in Las Vegas

Get ready for one of the biggest rock festivals of the year! Sick New World 2025 is returning for its third edition, and this time it’s bringing two iconic headliners—Metallica and the newly reunited Linkin Park. The festival will take place on April 12, 2025, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, offering fans an unforgettable experience featuring over 50 legendary and rising acts from the worlds of metal, nu-metal, goth, and hard rock.

Joining Metallica and Linkin Park on stage will be fan favorites like Evanescence, Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, Mastodon, and Acid Bath, who are reuniting for their first performance since 1997. Other notable acts include AFI, Meshuggah, Cradle of Filth, and Testament. This star-studded event also marks a stop on Linkin Park’s global tour, with Emily Armstrong stepping in as the band’s new vocalist.

For hardcore fans, Sick New World 2025 also boasts performances by Refused, Quicksand, Terror, Underoath, and more. Rising stars like nu-metal singer Amira Elfeky will also take the stage, offering a mix of fresh talent and iconic sounds.

- Advertisement -

Pre-sale tickets for Sick New World go live on October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST, and fans are encouraged to sign up at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive a pre-sale code. General ticket sales will follow at 2 p.m. PST the same day. With such a diverse and electrifying lineup, this one-day festival is set to be one of the most talked-about events of 2025!

Sick New World 2025

Metallica

Linkin Park

Queens Of The Stone Age

AFI

Evanescence

Ministry

311

The Sisters Of Mercy

Gojira

Acid Bath

Three Days Grace 2x

Glassjaw

The Flaming Lips

Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway

Down

Three Days Grace 2x

Cannibal Corpse

Meshuggah

Tomahawk

Melvins

Testament

Mastodon

Refused

Filter

Cradle Of Filth

Terror

Mayhem

X

Underoath

The Hives

Carcass

Kittie

Poison The Well

Mudvayne

Exodus

Machine Head

Arch Enemy

Twin Tribes

Quicksand

Sponge

Die En Grey

Static-X

ERRA

Stabbing Westward

Rendez-Vous

Deathklok

Orgy

Lacuna Coil

The Birthday Massacre

Nuovo Testamento

Scowl

Dope

Show Me The Body

Amira Elfeky

Lebanon Hangover

Napalm Death

Seven Hours After Violet

Vision Video