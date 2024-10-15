Metallica and Linkin Park to Headline Sick New World 2025 in Las Vegas

Get ready for one of the biggest rock festivals of the year! Sick New World 2025 is returning for its third edition, and this time it’s bringing two iconic headliners—Metallica and the newly reunited Linkin Park. The festival will take place on April 12, 2025, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, offering fans an unforgettable experience featuring over 50 legendary and rising acts from the worlds of metal, nu-metal, goth, and hard rock.
Joining Metallica and Linkin Park on stage will be fan favorites like Evanescence, Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, Mastodon, and Acid Bath, who are reuniting for their first performance since 1997. Other notable acts include AFI, Meshuggah, Cradle of Filth, and Testament. This star-studded event also marks a stop on Linkin Park’s global tour, with Emily Armstrong stepping in as the band’s new vocalist.
For hardcore fans, Sick New World 2025 also boasts performances by Refused, Quicksand, Terror, Underoath, and more. Rising stars like nu-metal singer Amira Elfeky will also take the stage, offering a mix of fresh talent and iconic sounds.
Pre-sale tickets for Sick New World go live on October 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST, and fans are encouraged to sign up at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive a pre-sale code. General ticket sales will follow at 2 p.m. PST the same day. With such a diverse and electrifying lineup, this one-day festival is set to be one of the most talked-about events of 2025!
Sick New World 2025
Metallica
Linkin Park
Queens Of The Stone Age
AFI
Evanescence
Ministry
311
The Sisters Of Mercy
Gojira
Acid Bath
Three Days Grace 2x
Glassjaw
The Flaming Lips
Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway
Down
Cannibal Corpse
Meshuggah
Tomahawk
Melvins
Testament
Mastodon
Refused
Filter
Cradle Of Filth
Terror
Mayhem
X
Underoath
The Hives
Carcass
Kittie
Poison The Well
Mudvayne
Exodus
Machine Head
Arch Enemy
Twin Tribes
Quicksand
Sponge
Die En Grey
Static-X
ERRA
Stabbing Westward
Rendez-Vous
Deathklok
Orgy
Lacuna Coil
The Birthday Massacre
Nuovo Testamento
Scowl
Dope
Show Me The Body
Amira Elfeky
Lebanon Hangover
Napalm Death
Seven Hours After Violet
Vision Video