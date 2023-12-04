Melodies of Romance: Kenya Grace Unveils ‘Paris’

Closing an unforgettable year, Kenya Grace unveils her new single “Paris” today through Major Recordings/Warner Records. Kenya’s ethereal vocals and rich production take the forefront in crafting this homage to the modern dating scene—a shallow love story humorously satirized in the world’s most romantic city. A

“Paris” follows Kenya Grace’s recent release, “Only In My Mind,” while her global hit “Strangers” continues to climb the Top 20 and Top 40 on the radio. After claiming the top spot on Dance Radio and securing the first position on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for five consecutive weeks, it’s noteworthy that, for the first time ever, a piece written, produced, and performed exclusively by a woman sits at the top of the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

To date, “Strangers” has amassed over 578 million worldwide streams, with over 100 billion plays in over 3 million videos. It has reached the 3rd position on Spotify’s Global Chart and claimed the 1st position on the Shazam Dance Chart. Similarly, Kenya has made history by dominating the charts in the United Kingdom for three consecutive weeks, becoming “the only female artist besides Kate Bush to reach the top as a sole composer, producer, and performer.”

Listen: