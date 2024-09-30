Megan Thee Stallion Teases Unreleased Song and Shows Off Custom Diamond Grillz

Megan Thee Stallion recently teased a new, unreleased song while flaunting a custom set of diamond grillz from Johnny Dang & Co. on Instagram. The “Honeymoon Set” grill features GIA Certified Oval & Pink Diamond Pointers, adding extra sparkle to the post, where Megan smiles and shows off the dazzling jewelry.

Along with the grillz, Megan shared a snippet of a new track, rapping, “I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate/This sh*t come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it.” In her caption, Megan hinted that the song isn’t out yet, but assured fans she’s “almost done working.”

Fans have eagerly flooded the comments, hoping for the track’s official release soon, as Megan builds anticipation for her upcoming project, Megan: Act Two, teased earlier this month.

- Advertisement -