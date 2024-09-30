back to top
Greek Edition

Megan Thee Stallion Teases Unreleased Song and Shows Off Custom Diamond Grillz

Megan Thee Stallion wows fans with a sneak peek of her new track and a stunning custom diamond grill by Johnny Dang & Co.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion recently teased a new, unreleased song while flaunting a custom set of diamond grillz from Johnny Dang & Co. on Instagram. The “Honeymoon Set” grill features GIA Certified Oval & Pink Diamond Pointers, adding extra sparkle to the post, where Megan smiles and shows off the dazzling jewelry.

Along with the grillz, Megan shared a snippet of a new track, rapping, “I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate/This sh*t come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it.” In her caption, Megan hinted that the song isn’t out yet, but assured fans she’s “almost done working.”

Fans have eagerly flooded the comments, hoping for the track’s official release soon, as Megan builds anticipation for her upcoming project, Megan: Act Two, teased earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved