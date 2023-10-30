Megan Thee Stallion Set to Drop New Single ‘Cobra’

Megan Thee Stallion is making waves yet again as she prepares to release her new single, ‘Cobra,’ on November 3, 2023. The artist recently disclosed that she’s independently financing her upcoming album and has offered a tantalizing glimpse of the single through its visually striking poster.

The promotional poster for ‘Cobra’ portrays Megan in a movie-style scene, standing bare in a jungle with strategic coverage provided by spikey material, leaving little to the imagination. The sultry teaser includes the words, “Cobra. A Story Megan Thee Stallion. Available November 3rd.”

In a press release, ‘Cobra’ is introduced as “the first single released on Hot Girl Productions, Megan’s independent music and entertainment entity.” This marks a significant shift for the 28-year-old artist who released her previous albums, ‘Good News’ in 2020 and ‘Traumazine’ in 2022, under the labels 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified. With no current record deal, she’s determined to bring her next record to her audience independently.

Addressing her fans on Instagram Live, Megan expressed her enthusiasm for this independent venture, saying, “This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because y’know… we tryna get off… y’all know what’s the tea.” She continued, “The budget is coming from me, motherf****** Hot Girl Productions. It’s all coming straight from Megan Thee Stallion – Megan Thee Stallion[‘s] brain, wallet… we in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan’s decision to pursue this independent path reflects her desire for creative control and a fresh start. She shared her perspective, “We’re really doing our big one, and I’m so excited. We’re doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama. I’m so excited ’cause it’s literally just me this go round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

The artist’s journey has not been without challenges, as she previously took legal action against 1501 Certified Entertainment for alleged attempts to interfere with her control over her music and contractual disputes. With this new independent venture, Megan is set to embark on a fresh chapter in her career.

Speaking with Billboard, she gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come, saying, “It’s definitely coming very soon. I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers.” Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ is poised to be a groundbreaking release in her journey as a celebrated artist.