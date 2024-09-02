Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’s RM Team Up for Explosive New Track “Neva Play”

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS‘s RM are back with a bang! The dynamic duo is set to drop their electrifying new single, “Neva Play,” on September 6th, marking their second collaboration after the successful “Butter” remix in 2021.

Megan announced the exciting news on her Instagram, revealing the comic book-inspired cover art featuring her with vibrant blue hair and RM looking cool and confident behind her. “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before,” Megan teased, promising fans a fresh and unique sound from the BTS star.

Fans, known as Hotties and ARMY, have been buzzing with excitement since the pair began teasing the collab last week. BTS further fueled the anticipation by retweeting Megan’s post, confirming the release with a simple yet powerful “Coming Soon!”

“Neva Play” comes hot on the heels of both artists’ solo successes. Megan’s self-titled album, Megan, released in June, became the biggest debut for a rap album by a woman in 2024. RM, on the other hand, dropped his introspective album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in late May, showcasing his versatility and deep lyricism.

This collaboration is more than just a song; it’s a cultural moment. Megan and RM’s previous work on the “Butter” remix was a global hit, and fans are eagerly awaiting what this powerhouse pair has in store this time.

Mark your calendars for September 6th, because “Neva Play” is set to dominate the charts and playlists worldwide!