Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator Reunite on New Single “Cracc Era”

Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator have once again joined forces for a brand new track, Cracc Era. This high-energy single marks their second collaboration, following the success of their 2021 hit Big Persona. Known for their unique styles and dynamic synergy, the pair delivers yet another memorable track that’s sure to leave fans wanting more.

Released in 2024, Cracc Era serves as Maxo Kream’s latest single, adding to an already prolific year for the Houston-based rapper. He has dropped multiple tracks this year, including Bang the Bus, Talkin in Screw, and Eye Know, continuing to solidify his presence in the rap scene. Maxo’s last full-length project, Weight of the World, came out in 2021, but these new singles suggest that more music might be on the horizon.

For Tyler, the Creator, Cracc Era is his first new verse of 2024, exciting fans eager to hear new music from the influential artist. Earlier this year, Tyler headlined Coachella, but had to cancel performances at both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. However, fans can look forward to his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Dodger Stadium in November.

Aside from his musical endeavors, Tyler is making waves in Hollywood. He recently joined the cast of the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, and starring alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet. The movie marks Tyler’s feature film debut, further showcasing his versatility as a creative powerhouse.

With both Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator thriving in their respective fields, Cracc Era is another testament to their individual and collective talents. The track brings together Maxo’s gritty Houston sound and Tyler’s eclectic style, creating a hard-hitting single that’s bound to resonate with fans of both artists.

Listen to Cracc Era below and stay tuned for more updates from these two rap icons.