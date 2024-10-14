Massive Attack Cancels North American Tour Dates Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Massive Attack has announced the cancellation of their upcoming North American tour, which included five scheduled shows across the United States. In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, October 11th, the British band cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for pulling out of these performances, which were set to mark their first US tour in five years.

The canceled dates include their appearance at Miami’s III Points Festival on October 19th, as well as shows in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Boston, and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. Massive Attack expressed their regret in the announcement: “We appreciate your understanding at this time.”

Fans had eagerly anticipated this tour, particularly because of a special collaboration planned with Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser. This would have marked a rare live appearance by the legendary vocalist. Unfortunately, the tour—originally set to begin in Atlanta on October 17th—has now been entirely called off.

This cancellation comes after the band’s recent performance in Bristol’s Clifton Downs in August. Promoted as their “greenest ever gig,” the show was a pioneering effort in concert decarbonization. Robert Del Naja, a founding member of Massive Attack, emphasized the importance of climate action in their production process, describing the event as a blueprint for the future of sustainable live music.

Although no further explanation has been provided for the abrupt tour cancellation, the band’s commitment to climate activism remains as strong as ever. Earlier this year, Del Naja participated in various humanitarian and environmental initiatives, showcasing the group’s continuous efforts beyond the music industry.

Massive Attack fans will have to wait for the next opportunity to see the iconic band perform in the United States. For now, the cancellation is a disappointing, but necessary decision.