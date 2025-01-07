Marvel Rivals Season 1: Fantastic Four Skins ‘Malice’ and ‘The Maker’ Debut January 10

Marvel Rivals Season 1: New Skins, Fantastic Four, and a Darker Marvel Universe Await

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans! Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, titled “Eternal Night Falls,” kicks off on January 10, 2025, and it’s bringing bold new content to the game. Among the highlights are two stunning skins—Invisible Woman’s “Malice” and Mr. Fantastic’s “The Maker”—that introduce a darker, edgier twist to the iconic Fantastic Four characters.

New Skins in Marvel Rivals: A Closer Look

Invisible Woman: Malice

Susan Storm, aka Invisible Woman, takes on a fearsome new persona with her “Malice” skin. This design unveils a menacing side of the beloved hero, featuring striking visuals that amplify her strength and power. Players can experience a darker version of this Fantastic Four leader, adding depth and intrigue to her character.

Mr. Fantastic: The Maker

Reed Richards enters the arena with a twist in his “The Maker” skin. Inspired by his morally ambiguous counterpart from the comics, this look highlights Reed’s unmatched intellect and ambition, turning him into a formidable and somewhat chilling force.

These skins aren’t just cosmetic; they set the tone for Season 1’s darker storyline while giving players the chance to play as reimagined versions of these Marvel icons.

The Fantastic Four Arrive in Marvel Rivals

Season 1 is a monumental moment for Marvel Rivals as the Fantastic Four officially join the playable roster. From Reed’s elasticity to Sue’s powerful force fields, players can tap into the team’s unique abilities to conquer challenges in the game’s evolving narrative.

In “Eternal Night Falls,” New York City faces a catastrophic Timestream Entanglement, plunging the world into chaos. The Fantastic Four’s arrival comes at a critical time, making them key players in the fight to restore balance.

Season 1 Battle Pass: Skins, Costumes, and Rewards

The “Malice” and “The Maker” skins are available through the Season 1 Battle Pass, which is priced at 990 Lattice. In addition to these premium skins, the pass includes:

Eight additional costumes inspired by Season 1’s chaotic themes

inspired by Season 1’s chaotic themes Exclusive rewards to enhance gameplay and customization options

The Battle Pass offers tremendous value for players eager to explore the full scope of content in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

What Fans Are Saying

The announcement of Season 1 and the new Fantastic Four skins has ignited excitement across social media. Players are already discussing strategies for integrating the Fantastic Four into the game’s roster and can’t wait to unlock the exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

Don’t Miss Out on ‘Eternal Night Falls’

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals launches on January 10, 2025, and it’s set to redefine the game with its dark and mysterious tone, new characters, and exciting gameplay updates.

Whether you’re a fan of the Fantastic Four, a collector of unique skins, or someone looking to dive into a bold new Marvel storyline, Eternal Night Falls is your chance to experience the best of Marvel Rivals.

Pre-order the Battle Pass now and get ready to unlock “Malice” and “The Maker” when Season 1 debuts.