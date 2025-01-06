Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Update – New Heroes, Maps, and Gameplay Enhancements

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night – What to Expect

Marvel Rivals players, get ready to level up your game! The highly anticipated Season 1: Eternal Night kicks off on January 10, bringing an exciting mix of new heroes, maps, and gameplay updates that will shake up the competitive scene.

What’s New in Season 1?

Marvel Rivals is pulling out all the stops with this season, offering something for both casual and competitive players. Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming:

Four New Heroes: Two new heroes, Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman , debut at launch, while two more are set to arrive mid-season.

New Map: Kyntar – Symbiotic Surface:

This fresh battleground features a symbiotic-infused environment, adding strategic challenges and opportunities for players. Character Buffs and Nerfs:

Fan favorites like , , and receive buffs, while and see nerfs to balance gameplay. Season Bonuses:

Select hero classes, like Vanguards and Duelists, receive unique bonuses, adding new layers to team composition strategies.

Gameplay Tweaks and Competitive Edge

Season 1 isn’t just about content; it’s about refining the gameplay experience. Developers have introduced movement improvements and fine-tuned balance updates to ensure every battle feels fair yet thrilling.

Additionally, a new competitive season launches, promising revamped matchmaking and leaderboard dynamics. Cross-play support across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S means players can compete regardless of platform.

MORE INFO ON SEASON 1 OF MARVEL RIVALS! 🔥 – Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is titled Eternal Night; – Two new heroes are coming at launch, with two more arriving mid-season; – There will be 1 new map; – Several balance changes, including adjustments to Hela, Hawkeye, Storm,… pic.twitter.com/46v5nW2dXY — Marvel Rivals News (@MRivalsUpdates) January 5, 2025

Exciting Leaks: What Else Might Be Coming?

Leaks suggest that Season 1 might include even more surprises:

Additional Game Modes:

Dataminers have uncovered files hinting at new modes that could arrive later in the season. New Maps:

Beyond Kyntar, other battlegrounds could make their debut in future updates. More Heroes:

The Fantastic Four headline the launch, but leaks hint at additional characters waiting in the wings, each with unique abilities to keep the gameplay fresh.

Leaked Dates for upcoming skins maps bufs and nerfs Jan 6 7pm pst: Season 1 Trailer Jan 7 3am pst: Dev Blog

Buff: Venom, Captain America, Wolverine, Storm, C&D

Nerf: Hela, Hawkeye Jan 7th 6am: Mr Fantastic PV Jan 7th 7:30 am: Mr Fantastic Skin Jan 7th 7pm: Invisible… — Marvel Rivals – Leaks & Info (@RivalsLeaks) January 5, 2025

Countdown to January 10

With the release date just around the corner, the hype for Marvel Rivals: Eternal Night is real. Whether you’re eager to try out the new heroes, master the Kyntar map, or climb the competitive ranks, there’s something for everyone.

Mark your calendar, assemble your team, and prepare for an action-packed season that’s set to elevate Marvel Rivals to new heights. Stay tuned as we bring you updates and insights on all things Marvel Rivals!