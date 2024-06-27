Greek Edition

Martin Jensen’s Viral Hit: ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’

Danish Producer Combines Classic and Contemporary Dance Sounds in Latest Track

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

A viral sensation has swept the internet this past week with the explosion of ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ memes. Danish Producer and DJ Martin Jensen has joined the trend with his humorous and innovative mashup titled ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup).’

Blending classic and contemporary dance music, Jensen combines the iconic sounds of Pakito’s 2006 hit ‘Living on Video,’ originally by Canadian synth-pop band Trans-X, with the viral ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ meme to create an energetic dance track perfect for the dancefloor.

The track made its debut during his Tomorrowland Presents set at Ushuaïa Ibiza yesterday, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. Now, ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’ is rapidly spreading across streaming platforms, gaining popularity among DJs and fans alike.

- Advertisement -

Fans eager to hear the track can find ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’ available on Martin Jensen’s official YouTube channel.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, June 28, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas: Tickets Available Now

Hit Channel -
SXSW

SXSW Cuts Ties with Defense Industry Amid Successful Boycott

Hit Channel -