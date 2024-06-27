Martin Jensen’s Viral Hit: ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’

A viral sensation has swept the internet this past week with the explosion of ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ memes. Danish Producer and DJ Martin Jensen has joined the trend with his humorous and innovative mashup titled ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup).’

Blending classic and contemporary dance music, Jensen combines the iconic sounds of Pakito’s 2006 hit ‘Living on Video,’ originally by Canadian synth-pop band Trans-X, with the viral ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ meme to create an energetic dance track perfect for the dancefloor.

The track made its debut during his Tomorrowland Presents set at Ushuaïa Ibiza yesterday, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience. Now, ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’ is rapidly spreading across streaming platforms, gaining popularity among DJs and fans alike.

- Advertisement -

Fans eager to hear the track can find ‘Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)’ available on Martin Jensen’s official YouTube channel.