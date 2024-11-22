Martin Garrix & Jex Jordyn Release New EDM Anthem “Told You So”

Martin Garrix & Jex Jordyn Release “Told You So”

Fans of electro-dance music have a reason to celebrate as Martin Garrix partners with rising star Jex Jordyn for their new track “Told You So,” released on November 22, 2024, via STMPD RCRDS, Eddie O Entertainment, and Casablanca Records. Premiered at iconic festivals like the Amsterdam Dance Event and Atlantis The Palm Dubai, this song is poised to become one of 2024’s standout EDM anthems.

Garrix invested over 178 hours crafting this track, utilizing an intricate setup of 301 channels, 161 plugins, and 125 mixer tracks. The result is a masterful composition that starts with staccato beats and layered synths before transitioning into an uplifting melody enriched by atmospheric guitars and bold piano chords. Fans will notice nods to his previous hits, like “Don’t Look Down” and “Waiting for Love,” elevated by Jex Jordyn’s captivating vocals.

Jex Jordyn’s Stellar Rise

Jex Jordyn (Jordan Miller) is rapidly becoming a force in the EDM world. With over 500 million streams and collaborations with top producers, her dynamic energy and raw emotion shine through in “Told You So.” This track marks her biggest collaboration to date, solidifying her as a rising star alongside the world’s No.1 DJ.

“Told You So” is not just a song; it’s a testament to the endless possibilities of artistic synergy in the EDM world.