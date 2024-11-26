Marshmello Releases New Single “Feelings” from His Album The Roots

Marshmello has released his new single, Feelings, a track that closes his latest album, The Roots. More than just a musical comeback, The Roots is a journey that revisits the innocence and energy of Marshmello’s early career while embracing the maturity he’s gained over the years.

In The Roots, Marshmello masterfully blends past and present, weaving euphoric melodies and hypnotic basslines into a soundscape that reflects his meteoric rise and current complexity.

The single Feelings opens with ethereal synths before bursting into a high-energy EDM crescendo, creating an electrifying atmosphere that showcases Marshmello’s signature style. Both the track and the entire EP are available for streaming now, inviting fans to experience his evolution firsthand.

