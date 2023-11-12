Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt – Till We Fade | Tune Of The Day

The friendship between Markus Schulz and Emma Hewitt is further exemplified with Till We Fade; combining the touching emotions of vocal trance with a vibrancy of dark-led euphoric techno.

The pair have dovetailed to notable success in the past, through fan-favorite pieces such as Safe from Harm and the four-week Spotify Trance Mission topping Into My Arms. But it was the introduction of Till We Fade at hallowed venues such as Stereo in Montreal and Avalon in Los Angeles which has resonated for quite some time, and naturally became an attention grabber when unveiled as part of “The Rabbit Hole Circus” album.