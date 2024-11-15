back to top
Mark Zuckerberg’s Romantic Acoustic Cover of “Get Low” with T-Pain: A Love Song for Priscilla Chan

From College Parties to Studio Sessions: How Zuckerberg’s “Z-Pain” Tribute to His Wife Rekindled Nostalgia with a Surprising Musical Collaboration

By fotismc
In
Hip-Hop

Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain Create Acoustic Version of “Get Low” as a Romantic Tribute

In an unexpected twist, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined forces with Grammy-winning artist T-Pain to release an acoustic cover of Lil Jon’s early 2000s hit, “Get Low.” This heartfelt rendition, performed under the playful moniker “Z-Pain,” is a tribute to Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, celebrating the couple’s dating anniversary.

On Instagram, Zuckerberg revealed that “Get Low” was the soundtrack of his first meeting with Priscilla at a college party. “Every year, we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” he shared. This year, he decided to up the ante with a musical collaboration.

The reimagined version transforms the club anthem into a mellow acoustic piece, featuring Zuckerberg’s autotuned vocals and T-Pain’s signature flair. The slowed tempo juxtaposes humorously with the track’s famously explicit lyrics, making it both nostalgic and unique.

Photos from the studio show Zuck and T-Pain strumming guitars, surrounded by lyric sheets circled with hearts. Chan’s reaction? Laughter and fond memories: “It’s so romantic,” she said, adding that it brought back the joy of their early days together.

“Z-Pain has arrived,” T-Pain teased on Instagram, urging fans to stream the song now available on Spotify. For those seeking a quirky love story set to music, this cover is a must-listen.

Stream “Get Low” by Z-Pain on Spotify today and share in the nostalgia of Zuckerberg and Chan’s love story!

