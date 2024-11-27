Marilyn Manson Settles Defamation Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Agrees to Pay $327,000 in Legal Fees

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has dropped his 2022 defamation lawsuit against actor Evan Rachel Wood and artist Illma Gore. As part of the settlement, Manson will pay nearly $327,000 in attorneys’ fees to Wood, marking the conclusion of a highly publicized legal battle.

The Origins of the Lawsuit

Manson initially filed the defamation suit in March 2022, alleging that Wood and Gore conspired to publicly portray him as a “rapist and abuser,” actions he claimed derailed his music and acting career. Among the allegations, Manson accused the pair of impersonating an FBI agent to create the false impression of a federal investigation against him and pressuring other women to come forward with accusations.

Manson also took issue with statements made about the filming of his 1996 music video for Groupie, which was described by Gore as involving an underage actress and “the sexual assault of a minor.”

Wood’s Response and Legal Victory

Wood’s legal team successfully challenged Manson’s claims under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which protects speech in matters of public concern. The court dismissed most of Manson’s claims and ordered him to reimburse Wood’s legal fees.

In a statement after the settlement, Wood’s attorney, Michael J. Kump, called Manson’s lawsuit a “publicity stunt” aimed at intimidating Wood and undermining his accusers. “Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award…confirms as much,” Kump said.

Manson’s Decision to Settle

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, stated that the musician was satisfied to “close the door on this chapter of his life” after fighting for four years to “tell the truth.”

A History of Allegations

Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson of grooming and abuse in 2021, stating, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.” She further detailed her allegations in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, describing years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

The End of a Contentious Chapter

This settlement brings an end to the legal battle, but the public and legal scrutiny surrounding Manson remains. Wood continues to advocate for survivors of abuse, while Manson seeks to rebuild his career in the wake of the allegations and lawsuit.