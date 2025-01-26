Marilyn Manson Cleared of Abuse Charges Amid Controversy and Survivor Advocacy

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, will not face prosecution for abuse allegations made against him in recent months. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office determined that the domestic violence accusations fell outside the statute of limitations and could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following the announcement, Evan Rachel Wood, one of Manson’s most vocal accusers and his former partner, responded with a message of solidarity. “I am infinitely proud of all the survivors who have come forward,” said Wood. She was among the first to accuse Manson publicly, claiming he groomed her as a teenager and subjected her to “horrific abuse” during their tumultuous relationship from 2006 to 2011. Over a dozen women later came forward, leading to a criminal investigation, though Warner denied all allegations.

Wood emphasized, “Evidence of violent crimes shouldn’t have an expiration date. I’m grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and proud of every survivor who risked everything to tell their truth.” She noted that she and others were aware that the statute of limitations would pose challenges, which motivated the creation of the Phoenix Act.

The Phoenix Act, signed into law in California in 2020, extended the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases from three to five years. Wood, a vocal advocate for the bill, testified before the California State Senate in 2019, recounting her experiences of abuse. However, at that time, she had not publicly accused Manson.

Despite her advocacy, the Phoenix Act could not apply retroactively to her case. “I hope this shines a light on why it’s so critical to push for better laws,” Wood added in her statement.

In response to the dismissal, Howard King, Manson’s attorney, said, “We are pleased that after an incredibly thorough review of all actual evidence, the district attorney concluded what we have known all along: Brian Warner is innocent.”

Actress Esmé Bianco, another accuser of Warner, expressed her disappointment with the decision. Addressing Warner directly, she stated, “Dragging me through hell revealed the unstoppable power within me. I’ve learned how strong, courageous, and bold I am. I’ve risen like a phoenix from the ashes of the life you tried to destroy.”

While Marilyn Manson has avoided prosecution, the case continues to spotlight the challenges survivors face in seeking justice and the need for ongoing advocacy to reform laws like the Phoenix Act.