Madvillainy 20th Anniversary: MF DOOM and Madlib’s Iconic Album Returns with ‘Demos’ and ‘Audiophile Edition’ Vinyl LPs

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Madvillainy, Stones Throw Records is releasing two exclusive vinyl editions: the Madvillain Demos and a high-fidelity Audiophile Edition of the finished album. These re-releases pay tribute to the groundbreaking 2004 collaboration between Madlib and the late MF DOOM, widely recognized as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

The Madvillain Demos, first leaked in 2002 and later released on cassette, are available on vinyl for the first time, freshly mastered by original engineer Dave Cooley. Each vinyl includes an insert featuring Eric Coleman’s iconic contact sheets from the Madvillainy cover shoot, offering a unique visual insight into the album’s creation.

The Audiophile Edition, meanwhile, celebrates the final form of Madvillainy. Pressed to 180g vinyl and re-cut at 45rpm for enhanced sound, this edition is designed for fans seeking an unparalleled listening experience. The lyrics are printed inside a durable gatefold crafted from heavy tip-on cardboard, and the vinyl is kept in premium rice paper sleeves to maintain its quality.

Stones Throw is accepting pre-orders exclusively on their webstore, with initial shipping set for Black Friday, November 29, 2024. This special 20th-anniversary tribute gives fans a rare opportunity to own Madvillainy in both its raw, demo form and its polished, audiophile-ready finish.