Madonna sued by two fans: “Concerts start too late”

Madonna has been sued by a couple of fans. The reason? The starting times of her concerts.

The fans are Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden from New York. The two have accused the popstar, Barclays Center, and Live Nation of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive business practices” in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the federal court of Brooklyn. Variety reports this.

Officially, the start times for Madonna’s three concerts in New York are 8:30 PM. However, the two claim that the star took the stage only two hours later, and this would be a blatant violation of the contract, not to mention the problems caused by public transportation, as the concert ended after midnight.

“Madonna had demonstrated a flagrant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and the defendants were aware that any statement regarding the starting time of a show was, at best, an optimistic speculation,” the lawsuit states. In addition to the delays, the accusation also includes misleading advertising.

Representatives of Madonna and Live Nation did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.