back to top
Greek Edition

Mac Miller’s Lost Album Balloonerism to Release in January 2025

Mac Miller’s Estate Unveils Balloonerism, a Long-Awaited Album Showcasing His Fearless Creativity.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Mac Miller’s long-rumored album Balloonerism has been confirmed for release on January 17, 2025. The announcement came after a teaser trailer aired at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, featuring animated visuals and snippets of tracks like “The Song That Changed Everything” (featuring SZA) and “5 Dollar Pony Rides.”

Created around the time of Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces, the project was described by his estate as a priority for the late rapper, though it was ultimately set aside for later works like GO:OD AM. In a statement, the estate shared:

“We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions have circulated for years, releasing Balloonerism feels appropriate and honors Malcolm’s wishes.”

The album’s artwork, painted by Alim Smith, was personally requested by Miller before his passing. Balloonerism will be available in various formats, including deluxe vinyl and cassette.

- Advertisement -

Miller, who tragically passed away in 2018, released his final studio album Swimming that year, followed by the posthumous Circles in 2020. Fans can look forward to Balloonerism honoring his experimental legacy.

Mac Miller Balloonerism album artwork by Alim Smith

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, November 22, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved