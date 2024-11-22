Mac Miller’s Lost Album Balloonerism to Release in January 2025

Mac Miller’s long-rumored album Balloonerism has been confirmed for release on January 17, 2025. The announcement came after a teaser trailer aired at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, featuring animated visuals and snippets of tracks like “The Song That Changed Everything” (featuring SZA) and “5 Dollar Pony Rides.”

Created around the time of Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces, the project was described by his estate as a priority for the late rapper, though it was ultimately set aside for later works like GO:OD AM. In a statement, the estate shared:

“We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions have circulated for years, releasing Balloonerism feels appropriate and honors Malcolm’s wishes.”

The album’s artwork, painted by Alim Smith, was personally requested by Miller before his passing. Balloonerism will be available in various formats, including deluxe vinyl and cassette.

Miller, who tragically passed away in 2018, released his final studio album Swimming that year, followed by the posthumous Circles in 2020. Fans can look forward to Balloonerism honoring his experimental legacy.