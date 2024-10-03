back to top
Greek Edition

M-22 and Jasmine Thompson Rework “I Follow Rivers” Into a Dancefloor Anthem

The DJ duo teams up with Jasmine Thompson for an electrifying reimagining of Lykke Li’s indie hit.

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

M-22 has returned with a groundbreaking new track, collaborating with UK vocal sensation Jasmine Thompson to deliver an electrifying rework of Lykke Li’s iconic “I Follow Rivers.” This reimagined version injects fresh, high-energy vibes into the beloved indie track, transforming it into an infectious, feel-good anthem perfect for the dancefloor.

The British-German DJ duo, composed of Matt James and Frank Sanders, has consistently delivered chart-topping hits. With over 300 million streams on Spotify and successful collaborations with major artists like Avicii, Marshmello, Clean Bandit, and Robin Schulz, M-22 has solidified its reputation as a powerhouse in the global electronic music scene.

Jasmine Thompson, well-known for her collaborations in the dance music world, has worked with top names like Felix Jaehn and Robin Schulz, garnering over 1 billion streams collectively. Her distinctive voice brings new life to “I Follow Rivers,” adding a fresh layer of magic and emotion to the track.

With its irresistible beats and Thompson’s signature vocals, this rework is sure to become a favorite for fans of both the original and new listeners alike. M-22 continues to raise the bar with innovative remixes and collaborations, solidifying their position as trendsetters in dance music.

Thursday, October 3, 2024

