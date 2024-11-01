Lovequest Unveils ‘Make It Easy’ Ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

After their energetic debut hits ‘Happiness’ and ‘Miss Me,’ the boundary-pushing collective Lovequest returns with their latest single, ‘Make It Easy,’ a collaboration with the acclaimed electronic artist Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED). This introspective track sees Jake Shears’ rich vocals merging seamlessly with Shadow Child’s polished Balearic-inspired production, punctuated by Doorly’s genre-blending beats. The result is a lush, rhythmic soundscape layered with nostalgic keys and vibrant melodies, perfect for late-night dancefloors.

TEED, known for his cinematic, trance-infused electronic music, brings his signature style to ‘Make It Easy,’ imbuing it with dreamlike textures and a hypnotic beat. Following his successful debut album Trouble and the critically acclaimed When the Lights Go in 2022, TEED’s collaboration with Lovequest showcases his eclectic musical prowess alongside Lovequest’s evolving electronic sound.

Lovequest is the innovative trio of Jake Shears, the iconic voice of Scissor Sisters; Shadow Child, renowned for his genre-defying take on house and techno; and Doorly, celebrated for his electrifying live sets. Together, they craft a refreshing blend of pop-influenced electronic music with dance-ready anthems, taking listeners on a bold journey through a dynamic musical landscape. As Lovequest continues to release captivating, boundary-breaking music, ‘Make It Easy’ serves as a testament to their creative synergy and evolving style in today’s electronic scene.

