Loretta Goggi – Maledetta Primavera | Tune Of The Day

Maledetta Primavera, the hymn to love par excellence, by the iconic Loretta Goggi

“Maledetta Primavera” is a famous Italian pop song, performed by the talented artist Loretta Goggi. The song was released in 1981 and quickly became a hit in Italy and internationally. It is known for its catchy melody and emotional lyrics.

The song’s title, “Maledetta Primavera,” translates to “Damned Spring” in English. The lyrics convey the bittersweet feelings associated with the arrival of spring, a season often associated with love and new beginnings. In the song, the singer expresses a sense of longing and nostalgia for a past love that the arrival of spring has rekindled.

Loretta Goggi’s performance of “Maledetta Primavera” captured the hearts of many, making it a timeless classic in Italian music. The song’s enduring popularity has led to numerous cover versions and references in popular culture.

“Maledetta Primavera” is not only a testament to Loretta Goggi’s vocal prowess but also a beloved piece of Italian music history that continues to resonate with listeners.

