Logic Drops Long-Awaited “Ultra 85” Album: A Sci-Fi Soundtrack Years in the Making

After years of anticipation, Logic has finally released his highly-awaited album, Ultra 85. Spanning 20 tracks and clocking in at over an hour and 20 minutes, the album features an array of guest appearances, including T Man The Wizard, DJ Drama, Robert Ivory, ADÉ, Lucy Rose, and Zelooperz. More than just a collection of songs, Ultra 85 serves as the soundtrack to Logic’s forthcoming sci-fi novel of the same name, set in the year 2115 and centered on the adventures of pilots Quentin and Kai.

The journey to Ultra 85 has been a long one, with the album first being teased back in 2017 in the booklet for Logic’s Everybody album. Fans have eagerly awaited its release ever since, especially after Logic’s brief retirement from rap nearly derailed its completion. Despite these challenges, Logic persisted, and Ultra 85 has finally made its way to listeners’ ears.

This release has sparked speculation that Ultra 85 may be Logic’s final rap album. Sam Spratt, the artist responsible for most of Logic’s album covers, hinted on social media that Logic might be transitioning away from rap to focus on music production, potentially marking the end of an era for the rapper. Whether this is true remains to be seen, but for now, fans can dive into the rich, sci-fi-inspired world of Ultra 85.

Stream Ultra 85 on your favorite platform, and immerse yourself in Logic’s latest and possibly final rap project.