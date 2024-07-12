LL Cool J Announces First New Album in 11 Years: “The FORCE”

After an 11-year hiatus, LL Cool J is back with his first new studio album since 2013’s “Authentic.” Titled “The FORCE” (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the highly anticipated album is set to drop on September 6 via Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group. The announcement has sent ripples through the hip-hop community, and for good reason.

Produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, “The FORCE” promises 14 tracks of unadulterated hip-hop excellence. The album features an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, and Nas, among others. Fans got their first taste of what’s to come with the release of the single “Passion,” accompanied by a visually striking music video.

LL Cool J shared his excitement in a press statement, highlighting the creative synergy between him and Q-Tip: “We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion.”

Reflecting on his journey back to the studio, LL Cool J revealed a meticulous and thoughtful approach to the album’s creation. “I was going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again,” he told the Associated Press. “The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans, and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board, they always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before.”

This process included scrapping entire versions of the album that didn’t resonate with his artistic vision. One such version, recorded with 50 Cent, was set aside despite sounding good. “When it was done, I listened to it,” LL Cool J recalled. “I’m like, ‘It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain’t me.’ So, I ain’t put it out.”

Fans eagerly await September 6 to experience “The FORCE” in its entirety. With its star-studded guest list and LL Cool J’s renewed artistic vigor, this album is poised to be a landmark release in his illustrious career. Pre-order the album now and prepare to dive into the frequencies of real creative energy.

Don’t forget to check out the first single “Passion” and the full tracklist of “The FORCE” below.

“The FORCE” Tracklist

01. “Spirit Of Cyrus” Feat. Snoop Dogg

02. “The FORCE”

03. “Saturday Night Special” Feat. Rick Ross & Fat Joe

04. “Black Code Suite” Feat. Sona Jobarteh

05. “Passion”

06. “Proclivities” Feat. Saweetie

07. “Post Modern”

08. “30 Decembers”

09. “Runnit Back”

10. “Huey In Da Chair” Feat. Busta Rhymes

11. “Basquiat Energy”

12. “Praise Him” Feat. Nas

13. “Murdergram Deux” Feat. Eminem

14. “The Vow” Feat. Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D. & Don Pablito