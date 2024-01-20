Greek Edition

Lizzo Teases Musical Resurgence with Studio Sneak Peek

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Lizzo
Lizzo | Photo from Facebook profile

Lizzo has dropped a subtle hint about her latest musical endeavors.

The artist shared a snapshot on Instagram, capturing herself recording vocals in a studio setup. While the audience is left in suspense regarding the actual lyrics, Lizzo can be heard expressing, “I felt like Gwen Stefani in the ’90s” after the recording session.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “To my dearest Lizzo fans, the magic is back💖.

This update comes after Lizzo had previously mentioned her ongoing work on new music in November. During that time, she also emphasized her commitment to personal growth, addressing aspects such as self-improvement, relationships, mental health, body positivity, business, and her trust issues with the world.

In an Instagram post, she shared, “I’m working… on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world… but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.

