Greek Edition

Listen Zayn’s Latest Release: ‘Alienated’

A Sneak Peek from the Upcoming Album 'Room Under The Stairs'

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Zayn releases his brand new single “Alienated” from his upcoming album “Room Under The Stairs“!

Zayn Malik’s new music is almost here. The former One Direction singer has released his new single “Alienated,” which will be included in his upcoming fourth album, “Room Under the Stairs,” expected to be released on May 17th.

The singer, who released his latest song titled “What I Am” just a month ago, commented on his new song:

I wrote ‘Alienated’ first, and it helped me shape and form my sound. Even in the way I wanted to approach the sound of my own voice and the sound of all the other instruments, like guitars. I don’t even know how to categorize it because I don’t want to say country, because I don’t think it’s country, I think it’s like my first type of blues. You can’t really put it into a category. I’ve just been influenced by other music, but it’s my own version.

- Advertisement -

Just before its release, Zayn gave fans a preview of what to expect from his new music through a teaser that became available on his social media platforms, featuring a portion of “Alienated.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, April 12, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved