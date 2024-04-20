Greek Edition

Listen to Sia and Paris Hilton’s new song ‘Fame Won’t Love You’

Prioritizing Relationships Over Fame in 'Fame Won't Love You'

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Sia and Paris Hilton unite on the inspiring track “Fame Won’t Love You,” from Sia‘s forthcoming album, “Reasonable Woman.”

The collaboration marks a poignant message, emphasizing the value of relationships over fame, as echoed in the chorus’s emotive harmonies. “Reasonable Woman” heralds Sia’s return after eight years since her last album, “This Is Acting.”

Preceding its May 3 release, Sia teased fans with a string of dynamic collaborations: “Hass Hass” with Diljit Dosanjh, “Dance Alone” featuring Kylie Minogue, and “Incredible” alongside Labrinth. With each release, anticipation builds for the diverse soundscape promised by “Reasonable Woman.”

Saturday, April 20, 2024

