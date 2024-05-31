Listen Disclosure’s New Hit ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’ : The Ultimate Summer Anthem

After creating a buzz online, Disclosure’s sun-soaked single ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’ is now available on streaming platforms. The British electronic duo, comprised of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, have masterfully crafted a summer anthem that has quickly become a favorite among fans and DJs alike.

‘She’s Gone, Dance On’ features a captivating sample from a 1978 track by the late Italian composer Ennio Morricone. The track initially caught fire online when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen dancing to it during Dom Dolla’s set at Coachella. Since then, it has been played by top DJs like Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, and Sammy Virji.

The track is an irresistible blend of house beats and bright synth chords, with Disclosure’s signature anthemic ambiance. “Just made for clubs and DJs,” as the duo describes it, ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’ is their first single since their Grammy-nominated album Alchemy, which featured the hit “Higher Than Ever Before.”

- Advertisement -

Disclosure first performed the track last October at a pop-up show in Los Angeles, and its premiere on BBC Radio 1 sent it viral. As the summer festival season heats up, fans can catch Disclosure performing ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’ live at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Parklife Festival, Glastonbury, HARD in LA, and Portola in San Francisco.

Don’t miss out on this summer’s hottest track.

Disclosure Summer 2024 Live Dates

31st May – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

7th-9th June – Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands

8th-9th June – Parklife, Manchester

26th-30th June – Glastonbury Festivals, Pilton, UK

3rd Augst – HARD Summer, Los Angeles, USA

28th September – CRSSD Festival, San Diego, USA

29th September – Portola Festival, San Francisco, USA