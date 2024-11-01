Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake 2 with a Surprising Big Time Rush Feature

Lil Uzi Vert has returned with Eternal Atake 2, the long-anticipated follow-up to their 2020 hit album. Released just months after Pink Tape, this new project offers fans 16 tracks and an eclectic soundscape that Uzi has become known for. Notably, Eternal Atake 2 includes a surprising collaboration with Big Time Rush on the upbeat track “The Rush,” which blends Uzi’s futuristic vibes with the boy band’s pop energy.

Alongside the album release, Uzi unveiled a visually compelling music video for the track “Chill Bae,” directed by Gibson Hazard. Set within the branding of The Lil Uzi Vert Show, the video presents Uzi as the star of a reality show, captivating an audience of alien fans—a perfect nod to the album’s otherworldly themes. The album’s rollout began with the teaser track “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme),” channeling a vintage TV show aesthetic and adding to the cosmic intrigue.

With Eternal Atake 2, Lil Uzi Vert continues to defy expectations, mixing nostalgic themes with futuristic sounds, all while leaving fans curious about the artist’s next steps. Listen to the album now on Spotify and Apple Music and immerse yourself in Uzi’s latest cosmic adventure!

See Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake 2 Tracklist

1. “We Good”

2. “Light Year (Practice)”

3. “Meteor Man”

4. “Paars in the Mars”

5. “The Rush” featuring Big Time Rush

6. “Not an Option”

7. “She Stank”

8. “Mr Chow”

9. “Lyft Em Up”

10. “Chips and Dip”

11. “Black Hole”

12. “Chill Bae”

13. “Goddard Song”

14. “PerkySex”

15. “Conceited”

16. “Space High”