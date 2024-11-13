back to top
Greek Edition

Lil Nas X’s “Light Again” Sparks Comeback and Controversy with New Album Dreamboy

The "Old Town Road" star teases new single “Light Again” while facing claims of cover art imitation for his anticipated Dreamboy project.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Cover art comparison: Lil Nas X’s Dreamboy vs. Sega Bodega’s

Lil Nas X is making waves once again with the release of his latest single “Light Again,” dropping this Friday, November 15. As fans eagerly anticipate the release, Lil Nas X hints that this track is just the start, teasing a larger project titled Dreamboy. Described by the artist as “not just an album,” but “a journey of coping and fighting for a new world,” Dreamboy promises to reveal a deeper, introspective side of the genre-defying rapper.

- Advertisement -

The buzz surrounding Dreamboy also comes with a hint of controversy. London-based producer Sega Bodega has pointed out striking similarities between the Dreamboy cover art and the artwork for his own 2021 single “Angel on My Shoulder.” While Lil Nas X has acknowledged that Sega Bodega’s cover served as a reference, the conversation has sparked a lively debate on social media, with some questioning the boundaries between inspiration and imitation.

In true Lil Nas X style, the artist isn’t shying away from the spotlight or the commentary. After an earlier attempt to return to the scene with “J Christ,” Lil Nas X continues to show resilience and innovation. Whether Dreamboy is ultimately a series of EPs or a complete album, fans can look forward to more music, high-concept visuals, and Lil Nas X’s unfiltered, unapologetic storytelling.

Stay tuned for “Light Again” and prepare for a project that could redefine the Lil Nas X era.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, November 14, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved