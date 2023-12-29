Greek Edition

Lil Nas X Unveils a Glimpse of His Next Chapter with Self-Directed Music Video

Excitement Builds as the Artist Teases a Creative Shift in His Upcoming Visuals

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has offered a glimpse into a new era, hinting at an upcoming music video project.

In a recent X/Twitter post, the artist shared that he took on a new role as both writer and director for one of his music videos, marking a first in his career. “Wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. Excited for y’all to see. It’s the best one yet!” he exclaimed, accompanied by church and dove emojis, potentially suggesting a thematic element in the forthcoming visuals.

This revelation aligns with Lil Nas X’s previous indications of an impending album, serving as a follow-up to the 2021 release, ‘Montero.’ The anticipation grows as fans await the unveiling of this new creative chapter from the artist.

