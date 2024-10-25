Lil Durk and OTF Members Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot: Details on Federal Charges and Arrests

Chicago rapper Lil Durk was recently arrested in Florida on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot, reportedly orchestrated by members of his hip-hop collective, Only the Family (OTF). According to federal prosecutors, five individuals associated with OTF face conspiracy charges for allegedly plotting to retaliate for the 2020 killing of Dayvon Daquan Bennett, known as King Von, a long-time collaborator of Lil Durk. This intricate case highlights an alleged attempt to assassinate Tyquian Terrel Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo, identified as a person connected to King Von’s death.

The federal indictment details that key members of OTF, including Kavon Grant (aka Vonnie), Deandre Wilson (DeDe), and others, traveled from Chicago to Los Angeles with the intent to locate and murder Bowman. The suspects reportedly used interstate facilities such as planes, vehicles, and digital communication, making the plot a federal offense. Instead, during the attempted hit in August 2022, a passenger in Bowman’s vehicle, Saviay’a Robinson (Lul Pab), was fatally shot. Lil Durk, currently held without bail at Broward County, faces serious charges as authorities continue to investigate the OTF group’s activities.

This shocking case underscores the complex intersections between the music industry and gang-related violence. If convicted, Lil Durk and the defendants face severe penalties under federal law, including potential life sentences.