Lil Baby’s WHAM Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200; Bad Bunny Follows at No. 2

Lil Baby scores his fourth No. 1 album with WHAM, while Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS lands a strong No. 2 debut.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Lil Baby WHAM Billboard 200 chart topper

Lil Baby’s WHAM Opens at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Lil Baby has done it again! The rapper has secured his fourth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with WHAM. The album, released on January 3, debuted at the top with an impressive 140,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

Breaking down the numbers, WHAM earned:

  • 90,000 SEA units, equaling 119.77 million on-demand streams.
  • 50,000 album sales, with physical copies and discounted digital versions contributing significantly.
  • A negligible sum in TEA units.

This achievement continues Lil Baby’s winning streak, with WHAM joining his previous No. 1 albums: It’s Only Me (2022), The Voice of the Heroes (with Lil Durk, 2021), and My Turn (2020).

*Bad Bunny Lands at No. 2 with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Bad Bunny makes a strong debut at No. 2 with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which earned 122,000 equivalent album units. The breakdown includes:

  • 113,500 SEA units, equating to 152.16 million streams of the album’s 17 tracks.
  • 8,000 album sales.
  • 500 TEA units.

The album, released off-cycle on January 5, follows Bad Bunny’s pattern of chart domination, marking his seventh top 10 entry. Notable singles like “EL CLúB” and “PIToRRO DE COCO” helped drive its success.

This Week’s Top 10 on the Billboard 200

The Billboard 200 chart dated January 18, 2025, includes familiar names and rising stars:

  1. Lil Baby – WHAM (140,000 units).
  2. Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (122,000 units).
  3. SZA – SOS (113,000 units, down 13%).
  4. Kendrick Lamar – GNX (67,000 units, down 4%).
  5. Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet (51,000 units, down 9%).
  6. Wicked Film Soundtrack (45,000 units, down 7%).
  7. Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft (43,000 units, down 5%).
  8. Morgan Wallen – One Thing at a Time (40,000 units, down 1%).
  9. Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us (38,000 units, down 5%).
  10. Tyler, the Creator – CHROMAKOPIA (37,000 units, down 3%).

What’s Next for Lil Baby and Bad Bunny?

Fans of Lil Baby and Bad Bunny can expect more exciting projects in 2025. With WHAM and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS showcasing their dominance, both artists are set to continue shaping the music scene this year.

Stay tuned for updates on their latest releases and upcoming performances!

