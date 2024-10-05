Liam Gallagher Confirms Richard Ashcroft as Opening Act for Oasis Reunion Tour

Liam Gallagher has once again stirred excitement for the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour. After teasing fans with possible opening acts, the younger Gallagher brother took to Twitter/X to confirm Richard Ashcroft as the chosen artist to support the band’s UK shows.

Fans had been speculating on who would join the iconic Britpop band on stage after Liam hinted at “established artists” last month. When a fan suggested Damon Albarn and Blur, Liam playfully responded, “I love Blur, and one day we’ll have to do a good old tour together.” However, it was his next tweet that set the record straight, asking fans to choose between Richard Ashcroft and the Manic Street Preachers. Moments later, he humorously declared, “The Manics it is,” only to follow up with, “Just kidding, we never sail without the one and only RICARDO. Get on board Rkid.”

Only kidding we never set sail without the 1 and only RICARDO he’s our boy from day DOT come aboard Rkid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024

Liam’s tweets point to Ashcroft, a longtime friend and collaborator of the Gallagher brothers, as the support act for Oasis’ UK shows. The two have a rich history, dating back to the early 90s when Oasis supported Ashcroft’s former band, The Verve. Oasis even dedicated the song “Cast No Shadow” to him. More recently, Ashcroft joined Liam on stage at Finsbury Park in 2018 and collaborated with him on the 2022 single C’mon People (We’re Making It Now).

Fans of both Oasis and Ashcroft can look forward to reliving this legendary musical partnership in 2025. The reunion promises to be an unforgettable event as Richard Ashcroft helps set the stage for the return of one of Britain’s greatest bands.

Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024