Laura Branigan – Self Control | Tune of the Day

Step into the neon-lit world of Italo disco with the timeless classic “Self Control” by Laura Branigan. With its infectious beats and pulsating synths, this iconic track embodies the essence of 80s dance music, transporting listeners to an era of glittering dance floors and endless nights of euphoria.

Originally released in 1984, “Self Control” became an instant hit, captivating audiences with its irresistible melody and Branigan’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics speak of longing and desire, adding an emotional depth that resonates with listeners to this day.

Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or simply need a pick-me-up, “Self Control” is the perfect soundtrack to lift your spirits and ignite your passion for music. So turn up the volume, let loose, and lose yourself in the electrifying sounds of Italo disco magic!

*For the record the first execution is not Laura Branigan’s, but Raf’s. Branigan’s performance is a cover of the song by Giancarlo Bigazzi, Steve Piccolo and Raf.