Lana Del Rey Announces New Album The Right Person Will Stay for May 2025

Lana Del Rey has officially announced her next album, The Right Person Will Stay, set for release on May 21, 2025. The 13-track project features collaborations with her long-time creative partners Jack Antonoff and Drew Erickson, as well as country producer Luke Laird.

In an Instagram post, Del Rey shared her excitement, writing:

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry.”

The first single, Henry, Come On, has been teased by Del Rey since January and will likely debut before her April performance at the Stagecoach Festival.

Earlier this year, Del Rey hinted at a country-inspired album titled Lasso, which she originally planned to release in September. However, the project was reworked into The Right Person Will Stay after she decided not to rush its development, explaining, “I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped-back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

This announcement follows Del Rey’s critically acclaimed Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March 2023. She’s also gearing up for her 2025 stadium tour, kicking off in June.

Fans can look forward to hearing a blend of styles in her new work, as Del Rey explores country influences while maintaining her signature sound. Stay tuned for the debut of Henry, Come On and more surprises from this highly anticipated release.