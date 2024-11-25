Lana Del Rey Announces 2025 UK and Ireland Stadium Tour

Lana Del Rey has officially announced her 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour, marking her first-ever performances at major venues such as Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield, and London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. The tour will begin on June 23 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and wrap up on July 3 at Wembley, following her April appearance at California’s Stagecoach Festival.

The announcement comes after a landmark year for the Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer, which included headlining sets at Coachella and Reading & Leeds Festival. Fans can expect tickets to go on sale this Friday, November 29, at 9am GMT.

Lana Del Rey’s 2025 UK tour dates are:

04-25 Indio, CA – Empire Polo Club (Stagecoach Festival)

06-23 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-26 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

06-28 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-30 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

07-03 London, England – Wembley Stadium

In addition to the tour, Lana has been teasing her upcoming 10th studio album, which will showcase a country-inspired sound. The project sees her collaborating once again with Jack Antonoff and country producer Luke Laird, hinting at an exciting new chapter in her career.