Lana Del Rey Shines at Hangout Festival with Special Guests and Iconic Cover

The Star Closes Her Headline Set with Jelly Roll and "Sweet Home Alabama"

Lana Del Rey & Jelly Roll Sing “Sweet Home Alabama” In Alabama

Lana Del Rey kicked off the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with a spectacular headline performance last night, featuring an array of special guests and memorable live debuts. The singer delighted fans by bringing out Jelly Roll to join her in a powerful rendition of the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama” as the grand finale of her 16-track set.

Throughout the evening, Del Rey treated the audience to live debuts of “Fishtail” and “Peppers” from her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The energetic “Peppers” performance was further enhanced by the presence of Tommy Genesis, adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.

Benson Boone also joined Del Rey on stage for a heartfelt rendition of his song “Beautiful Things,” while Nessa Barrett delivered an emotional performance of her track “american jesus,” creating a truly unforgettable night of music.

Check out the electrifying clips from Lana Del Rey’s set below and experience the magic of her headline show at Hangout Festival.

 

Cynthia Laclé Unleashes Powerful Techno Remix of Prodigy's 'No Good'

