Lana Del Rey Emotionally Performs Elvis’ ‘Unchained Melody’

In a star-studded celebration on Wednesday night (Nov. 29), NBC’s Christmas at Graceland brought together the holiday spirit and the spirit of Elvis Presley. Post Malone, Kasey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, and Lana Del Rey headlined the special, paying tribute to the late King of Rock ‘n Roll.

Lana Del Rey took the stage with her trademark style, delivering a soulful rendition of “Unchained Melody,” a classic made famous by the Righteous Brothers in the mid-60s. Elvis transformed the song into a historic masterpiece with his unforgettable performance on June 21, 1977, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. Less than two months later, Elvis left an indelible mark on music history when he passed away at the age of 42.

“Christmas at Graceland” made history as the first live musical televised holiday special at Elvis Presley’s 13.8-acre estate in Memphis, Tennessee. The show featured never-before-broadcast footage of the legendary singer. Since opening as a museum in 1982, Graceland continues to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, honoring the enduring legacy of Presley.

Joining Lana Del Rey in the Christmas at Graceland special were country star Kane Brown, newly named CMA entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, and 2024 Grammys best new artist nominee The War and Treaty.

Experience Lana Del Rey’s mesmerizing performance at the top.