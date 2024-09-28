Kygo and Imagine Dragons Unite for New Hit “Stars Will Align”

In an electrifying fusion of tropical house and rock, Kygo and Imagine Dragons have joined forces once again for their latest collaboration, “Stars Will Align.” Released on September 27, 2024, this track marks the duo’s first partnership in four years, following their 2018 hit “Born To Be Yours.” Both artists are known for their anthemic sounds, and this new release does not disappoint, blending Kygo’s signature tropical house beats with Imagine Dragons’ powerhouse vocals and instrumentation.

Kygo, who just dropped his self-titled fifth studio album earlier this year, is taking the world by storm with his 2024 world tour. He first performed “Stars Will Align” at Centre Bell in Montreal on September 20, thrilling fans with its infectious melody and anthemic chorus. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons continue to make waves after the recent release of their sixth studio album Loom.

The collaboration feels natural, a seamless blend of two powerhouse artists at the height of their careers. Kygo’s polished electronic production paired with Dan Reynolds’ distinctive vocals and the band’s epic percussion creates a captivating sonic landscape. The lyrics, “I know our stars were meant to align” and the repeated refrain, “and I know that’s true,” showcase the undeniable chemistry between the two acts.

As both artists have established themselves in their respective genres, “Stars Will Align” bridges the gap between electronic music and rock, allowing fans of each artist to explore new musical territories. With its soaring hooks, memorable lyrics, and energetic beats, this song is poised to be another chart-topping hit.

Check out “Stars Will Align” now and experience the ultimate collaboration between Kygo and Imagine Dragons.