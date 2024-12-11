Korn Tease New Music: Album Release Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Nu-metal giants Korn have confirmed that new music is on the horizon. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch recently shared updates on the band’s creative process during his appearance on the Everblack podcast, revealing that much of their next album has already been written.

While fans are eager for a release date, Welch explained that Korn is taking their time to perfect their work:

“We’ve written most of it, but we’re still working on it.”

Earlier in 2023, Welch had hinted at a potential 2024 release during an interview with Loudwire:

“Yes, we’ll have new music next year. I’m not sure exactly when, but for now, we’re kind of laying low, doing our thing.”

The band’s last album, Requiem, dropped in 2022, leaving fans speculating when the follow-up might arrive.

Welch expressed gratitude for the band’s enduring legacy:

“It’s a great story, you know, being here after 30 years. We’re really happy with what we’ve got, but we still need some time. I don’t know how much—could be next summer, next year, or next winter. I don’t know. But it’ll be soon.”

Although no exact release date has been confirmed, Korn’s dedication to delivering fresh material means fans won’t have to wait too long.

Stay tuned for more updates as the nu-metal legends finalize their next masterpiece!