Kevin Abstract’s Latest Single ‘Running Out’ Marks a Radical Departure

Kevin Abstract has unveiled a fresh single – you can give ‘Running Out’ a listen down below.

This track represents the most recent glimpse of the artist’s fourth solo album ‘Blanket’, which is scheduled for release next Friday (November 3).

Abstract’s latest contribution takes him into an alternative rock territory, characterized by a lively composition featuring sharp percussion, a distorted bass-synth melody, and guitar riffs.

I move forward, sparing no time for anyone, I release this version of myself, this rendition of me-eh.

‘Running Out’ proceeds after the preceding release ‘What Should I Do?’ and the album’s title track, ‘Blanket’.

Previously, Abstract articulated his vision for the forthcoming album, stating, “I aimed to craft a record akin to the styles of Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse, but I wanted it to hit with the impact of a rap album.”

‘Blanket’ follows his 2019 offering ‘Arizona Baby’. Abstract collaborated on the LP with producer Romil Hemnani and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham. He has showcased tracks from the album, including ‘Running Out’, during recent live performances in Los Angeles and New York.

Subsequent to ‘Arizona Baby’, the artist released standalone singles such as ‘Slugger’ (featuring $Not and Slowthai) and ‘Sierra Nights’ (featuring Ryan Beatty).